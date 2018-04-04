Newcastle United Manager Rafa Benitez Reportedly Eyed By La Liga Club Ahead of Next Season

La Liga side Real Sociedad are reportedly interested in bringing Newcastle manager back to Spain to manage them once the season is over, according to reports in The Mirror.

Sociedad currently sit 15th in La Liga and are all but safe from relegation this season. They are hoping Benitez will be tempted by the lure of Spanish football and it being his native country.

It is far from a certainty that Rafa will stay at Newcastle United beyond the end of the season, with disputes about transfer funds constantly being reported. Benitez will be looking to plan his summer recruitment once he knows where the club will be next season.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The 57-year-old does not expect huge amounts of money, but recently revealed, as reported by The Mirror, that he expects his plans to be honoured: ''It’s not always a question of money. That doesn’t always make the difference when it comes to signing the players you need.





''In January, when we were talking, we said we need a goalkeeper, a winger and a striker. That is what we did, and you can see the difference. It is about doing the right things at the right time.''





As Benitez pointed out, the January acquisitions have proven pivotal to Newcastle dragging themselves away from the relegation places. On loan winger Kenedy and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka have been particularly impressive since joining the club.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Magpies now sit seven points clear of 18th place Southampton and will be hoping to secure their Premier League status in the coming weeks.

If he is given the freedom he desires in terms of transfers, Benitez is more likely to turn down the offer from Real Sociedad. He may, however, look to use the offer as a bargaining chip to gain further control over transfers.