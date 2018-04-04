Report Claims Zlatan Ibrahimovic Turned Down Hugely Lucrative China Move to Join LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned down a $100m offer from China's Super League before opting to leave Manchester United for LA Galaxy.

That's according to Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski who, via Sports Illustrated, revealed that the MLS side could only offer the veteran striker $3m over his two-year contract.

That means that Ibrahimovic spurned $97m after choosing to head out across the Atlantic instead of moving to the Far East, and his agent Mino Raiola was not too pleased about seeing his client only paid a smidgen of what he could have earned in China.

Ibrahimovic's salary with LA Galaxy is dictated by the fact that he is a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) player due to all of the MLS team's Designated Player slots being filled before his arrival late last month.

With such a low wage, it isn't a surprise to learn that super agent Raiola's "Are you serious?!" response when told that Ibrahimovic would only command $1.5m a season - but the ex-Sweden captain isn't driven by his desire to earn as much money as possible at this stage of his career.

Ibrahimovic told the press at his club unveiling that he was eager to join LA Galaxy before Man United came calling two summers ago and, judging by Kirovski's claims, it would seem that the 36-year-old's comments had some truth to them.

I wonder if he got the Beckham deal... a new franchise that starts playing 17 years after he retires. — Al Schulman (@albertjschulman) April 3, 2018

Sports Illustrated went on to report that Kirovski met with Ibrahimovic six times in Europe - during his stints with Paris Saint-Germain and at Old Trafford - as well as a number of times in Los Angeles with the view to eventually bringing him stateside.

And, after building up a long-term rapport, Kirovski finally got his man when Ibrahimovic signed on the dotted line a fortnight ago - a decision that Kirovski stated allowed him to 'breathe again' after wondering if the ex-Barcelona and Inter talisman would take the jump and leave the Premier League.



Regardless of the salary, LA Galaxy couldn't be more thrilled with Zlatan after he scored twice on his debut with the club to beat Los Angeles Football Club 4-3.