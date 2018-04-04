Spanish Report Claims Dembele Demands Barcelona Sign Atletico Madrid Defender Should Umtiti Leave

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly demanded the club sign Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez should Samuel Umtiti leave the Nou Camp this summer.

Rumours have been circulating claiming that Manchester United are trying to get their hands on Umtiti, who has enjoyed a brilliant couple of years with the Catalan club. The Frenchman is believed to want to stay at Barca, but is demanding wages of around £200,000 per week - something the club will not bow to.

And now, with Umtiti's future suspended in the air, Dembele is offering up an alternative to the centre back should he decide to leave Las Blaugrana. According to a report published by Don Balon, he wants Atletico's Hernandez as a replacement, and Barca are considering it.

Dembele's improved standing within Barcelona has caused the club to take his opinion into consideration, and the hierarchy are to put him amongst the likes of Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and Sevilla’s Clement Lenglet.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Dembele and Hernandez played alongside each other in the recent international break, both being called up by France manager Didier Deschamps. The defender impressed Dembele, and the youngster is now determined to play with the Atletico centre back on a regular basis.





Should Hernandez make his way to Catalonia, he'd be expected to make the move along with Antoine Griezmann. Los Rojiblancos' star striker has long been linked with a move to the league leaders, and this summer is when the move is supposed to go through.





Should Griezmann make the move, he'll team up, and greatly add to one of the strongest attacking forces on the planet.