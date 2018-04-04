West Ham Defender Has Contract Terminated After Just One Senior Appearance

West Ham defender Alex Pike has had his contract with the club terminated by mutual consent after making just one appearance for the Hammers.

The club revealed that the 21-year-old had departed the club after 11 years with West Ham.

Pike joined the club as an U11 player, and was mainly used as a midfielder before being converted to a right back by coaches at the club. He went on to go through his teenage years at the club and impressed at various levels.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He made over 50 appearances for the U23 side so must have been fairly highly rated by those in charge at the club. Pike made one appearance for the first team in the club's UEFA Europa League third round qualifying defeat to Romanian side Astra Giurgiu in 2015.

The club and the player have now come to an agreement that both parties would benefit from Pike leaving the club and looking to further his development elsewhere.

The 21-year-old does have a small amount of football league appearance. He was sent out on loan in 2017 to League Two side Cheltenham, where he would have hoped to gain some crucial first team football.

Sad to see @AlexPike97 released by the club. A fellow ex Buckhurst Hill player who I would like to wish all the best for the future ⚒ pic.twitter.com/Z2xVeBtyEB — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) April 3, 2018

However, he only made five appearances for the Robins, and returned to his parent club after failing to impress in the fourth division of English football.

The fortunes of Pike are in stark comparison to that of another young defender at West Ham. Declan Rice, who is the same age as Pike, is set to be handed a new contract which could be worth up to £40,000-a-week.