West Ham Set to Offer Young Star Huge Pay Rise on His Current Deal This Summer

West Ham are looking to tie down young defender Declan Rice to an improved and extended contract in the summer, according to one journalist.

Hugh Southam, via the West Ham fan site Claret and Hugh, claims that the 19-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2020 with a one-year extension option, is set for a new deal which will give him a salary bump and keep him at the club until 2023.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Irish defender has made 19 appearances for the club this season and has shown impressive power and pace, as well as a level of composure rarely seen at his young age.

Rice is reportedly currently being paid around £2,500-a-week and those at West Ham are reportedly willing to make that sum over 10 times bigger, with the defender possibly earning £40,000-a-week from next season including all bonuses.

In the report, a source allegedly close to the player said: ''Of course there are finances to be talked about but that’s not the major issue with Dec.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

''He loves it at West Ham and he is far more interested in playing football at the highest level than going elsewhere on more money and not getting near the first team! Money is not his motivation.''

This development will delight West Ham fans who have not had much to cheer about this season. Constant tensions with the board and struggles on the pitch have made it a grim season for Hammers fans, but one of the club's top young players committing his future to the club would be a much needed boost.

This comes just after the club got back to winning ways in an impressive 3-0 win over Southampton that goes a long way to ensuring their Premier League survival.