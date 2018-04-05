Arsenal hosts CSKA Moscow on Thursday at Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal matchup.

Arsenal’s last game was a 3–0 win over Stoke City in the Premier League. Striker Alexandre Lacazette returned against Stoke City for his first appearance since Feb. 10, scoring a goal in the 89th minute. The club's chances at Champions League qualification through the league are dire, though, and winning the Europa League figures to be Arsenal's best shot at returning to Europe's top stage. In the previous round, the Gunners advanced past AC Milan.

CSKA Moscow's last game was a win over FC Rostov in the Russian Premier League, and the team advanced from the Europa League round of 16 by winning on away goals against Lyon.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can watch on Fox Sports Go.