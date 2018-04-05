How to Watch Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow: Europa League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 5. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 05, 2018

Arsenal hosts CSKA Moscow on Thursday at Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal matchup.

Arsenal’s last game was a 3–0 win over Stoke City in the Premier League. Striker Alexandre Lacazette returned against Stoke City for his first appearance since Feb. 10, scoring a goal in the 89th minute. The club's chances at Champions League qualification through the league are dire, though, and winning the Europa League figures to be Arsenal's best shot at returning to Europe's top stage. In the previous round, the Gunners advanced past AC Milan.

CSKA Moscow's last game was a win over FC Rostov in the Russian Premier League, and the team advanced from the Europa League round of 16 by winning on away goals against Lyon.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can watch on Fox Sports Go. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now