Bold Spanish Report Claims Arsenal in Talks to Hijack Man Utd's Bid for Real Madrid Forward

A notoriously spurious Spanish publication has claimed Arsenal are in the running to sign Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, and are ready to trump any offer that may be submitted by Manchester United.

The Welshman has had an up and down season for Los Blancos. Blighted by injury off the pitch but collecting goals and assists when on it, it has been a worthy parable of his entire time in Madrid. Despite his admirable tally of 79 goals and 58 assists in 179 appearances, he has never quite been lauded in Spain for the talent he is.

Following his benching for the last three key Champions League fixtures, it's been made clear he doesn't fit into Zidane's first team plans, making his long mooted exit from the Spanish capital seem likelier with each passing day.

The long time frontrunners have been Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, with Chelsea also waiting in the wings, but according to Diario Gol, that is no longer the case.

If the rumour merchants are to be believed, it is now Arsenal who are in pole position. Supposedly, the Gunners have engaged in talks with the 28-year-old about a move back to the familiar settings of north London, in the unfamiliar hue of red.

United are reportedly ready to lodge a bid of around £70m for the winger's signature, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal could rival Mourinho's side so soon after the expensive acquisitions of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.





Even if they were willing to splurge, such a sensational move seems improbable given Bale's connection to Spurs, and Manchester United and Chelsea's more concrete interest.

