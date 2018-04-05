Juventus Target PSG & Atlético Madrid Stars in Summer Transfer Window to Boost Forward Options

Serie A giants Juventus are believed to be on the hunt for a new forward this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain's Edison Cavani and Atlético's Antoine Griezmann believed to be at the top of their wish list.

As reported by French outlet le10sport, Juventus will look to sign one of the talented duo to bolster their attacking ranks next season, and could play a pivotal role in the transfer merry-go-round which is likely to take place. Griezmann is still odds on to join Barcelona this summer, but could choose Juventus if he isn't assured of a starting spot in the Catalan giants' side.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Cavani is believed to be disgruntled with life in Paris after the club's world record signing Neymar grabbed all the limelight following his sensational £200m move last summer. Despite appearing to be unsettled at the club, it now looks like Neymar will remain with the Parisians for the time being - opening the door for Cavani to move away in order to be a star player elsewhere.

Both forwards have been in excellent form for their sides so far this season. Griezmann - who is bound to leave Atlético this summer - has scored 17 goals and made six assists in the league this season, while Cavani has netted on 24 occasions in Ligue 1 and provided four assists alongside a formidable front line containing Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also thought to be pursuing Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos as they look to overhaul their ageing defence. The Greek international has been in top form for his side this season, and has been identified by Maxi Allegri as an ideal candidate to strengthen his back line.