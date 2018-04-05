Liverpool Football Club have been charged on four counts by UEFA, after their fans hurled bottles at the Manchester City team bus before their Champions League quarter final first leg at Anfield.

Updating the decision on their official website, the administrative body for European football announced that Liverpool had been charged on the following grounds: 1. Setting off fireworks. 2. Throwing of objects. 3. Acts of damage. 4. Crowd disturbances.

It is likely that the club will be fined for the actions of their fans, with the case set to be dealt with on May 31.

Merseyside Police have also confirmed that two officers were injured outside the ground, after being hit by stray projectiles thrown towards the Manchester City team bus. Bottles, coins and other projectiles were launched at the opposition vehicle, while red flares were also lit by the assembled crowds - engulfing the surrounding area in smoke.

The ugly incident marred what was a tremendous evening for the club on the field, as goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mané put the Reds 3-0 after just thirty minutes, before a gritty second half performance saw them maintain the impressive scoreline.

Manchester City will be devastated with the result, which sees them requiring an equally impressive performance as Liverpool's to haul the tie back in the second leg. Pep Guardiola's side have been in sensational form this season, and are set to run away with the Premier League title. However, their hopes of winning the Champions League now appear to be slim.