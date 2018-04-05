Liverpool Midfielder Ruled Out for Rest of the Season With Back Injury As Future Remains Uncertain

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a back injury after missing the Reds' 3-0 Champions League win against Manchester City on Wednesday, according to a report.

The Germany international's back problem is far worse than originally thought and he may have played his last game for Liverpool, with his contract with the Merseyside club expiring in the summer.

The Mirror also believe Can could be forced to miss the World Cup later this year in Russia, and while he may not have been a certainty to start for the current champions, he almost certainly would have made the cut for Joachim Löw's final squad.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, he suffered a relapse in his recovery, according to the report, and now faces a race against time to be fit for the international competition later this summer.





The injury is a big blow for Liverpool, especially for their Champions League hopes, as Can will be absent for the return leg against City next week while Jordan Henderson will also be missing through suspension.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will have to turn to James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum for Saturday's trip to Everton as Liverpool look to push Manchester United for second spot in the Premier League.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Can has been impressive this season, contributing three goals and four assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, speculation over his future has been rife throughout the season, with both Bayern Munich and Juventus reportedly interested in the 24-year-old.