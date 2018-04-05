Man City Launch New Partnership With Tinder But Are the Butt of the Joke After Liverpool Defeat

Manchester City have got a new partnership with dating app Tinder, but the timing of the #PerfectMatch campaign is more than a little unfortunate after their Champions League first leg collapse against Liverpool.

The Citizens were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Anfield and have it all to do in the second leg as they seek an unlikely progression into the semi-final.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane within the first half an hour appeared to shellshock City, and the visitors were unable to find an away goal thanks to some resolute defending by Jurgen Klopp's men.

There is some good news off the field though, with City striking up a 'multi-year, multi-million pound deal' with Tinder, and on Thursday a blimp was flown over Manchester to signal the start of the #PerfectMatch.

Press release: "A Perfect Match! Tinder Swipes Right on Manchester City and Nets Partnership to Connect Fans around Their Passion Points". Multi-year deal cover Man City's men's & women's teams, along with NYCFC in MLS — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 5, 2018

Chief commercial officer of City Football Group Tom Glick said, as quoted by the Mail: "Tinder is a huge global platform which, just like football, is bringing millions of people together every day all around the world.

"Football is all about a community of fans, sharing moments, emotions and passion for the sport they love.

"Together with Tinder, we have a great opportunity to explore how we can combine Tinder’s significant appeal and reach with our global audience to create even more relationships in a new, fun and creative way. We believe this will be a perfect match for Tinder and for City."

I'd say Liverpool 3-0 Man City is the #perfectmatch — Josh McGrillen (@joshmcgrillen) April 5, 2018

Pity thy couldn’t win a match last night...see what I did there Simon ...Simon?...Simon?? 👀 — Pa McKee (@Pa_McKee87) April 5, 2018

Liverpool banging their brains in must have put them in the mood. — Couch Correspondent 🦅 (@notkerouac) April 5, 2018

As one might have predicted, responses to the new deal on social were largely from rival supporters, who couldn't help themselves after Wednesday's shock defeat - it was certainly a #PerfectMatch from the Reds, who are now just 90 minutes away from a place in the last four.

