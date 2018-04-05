Newcastle & Leicester Set to Lock Horns Over Championship Sensation & POTY Candidate This Summer

Newcastle United and Leicester City are poised to battle it out over Fulham star midfielder Tom Cairney this summer, per the Sun.

Cairney, who has shown great form for the Cottagers this season, has scored four goals along with five assists in 24 starts so far and has been nominated for the Championship Player of the Year Award.

⚪️ Tom Cairney ⚫️

⚪️ Ryan Sessegnon ⚫️

🐺 Ruben Neves 🐺



The nominations for the EFL's Championship Player of the Season are in.

👉 https://t.co/0wssq43eOT pic.twitter.com/4RieO6WPGL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 4, 2018

The Magpies had previously made an offer for the player, bidding £20m for him last summer, only to see it rejected. However, his form has prompted them to rekindle their interest, while former Premier League champions Leicester have become keen as well.

It would take more than £20m to pry the player away. However, if the Craven Cottage side fail to earn promotion to the top flight this season, their chances of keeping their star would take a big hit.

They're also facing the same issue with £25m-rated Ryan Sessegnon, who's made the Player of the Year shortlist this term as well. The 17-year-old has scored 14 goals in 40 appearances for Fulham, and is joined by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves as a candidate for the award.

92% - Tom Cairney has the best pass completion rate of any player in the Championship this season (min. 500 attempted), completing 92% of his 2175 total passes. Money. pic.twitter.com/vEpZyVVHKn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Surprise Nation Set for Inclusion in Copa America 2019 to Be Held in Brazil)

Sessegnon and Neves have also both been nominated for the Young Player of the Year Award, along with Norwich midfielder James Maddison.

Cairney and Sessegnon are likely to be playing Premier League football next season either way, with Fulham sitting in the third spot in the Championship standings. If not still at Craven Cottage, they're almost certain to make the step up with another top-flight team.