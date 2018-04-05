Three Lions Twitter Gets Involved After On Pitch Incident Between Jordan Henderson & Raheem Sterling

They might be international teammates and former club colleagues but there was no love lost between Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling at Anfield on Wednesday - which even earned them the attention of England football's official Twitter account.

The pair clashed in the latter stages of Liverpool's battle with Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final which saw the Reds' first half blitz secure a 3-0 victory over the Premier League champions-elect.

Henderson goes in late on Sterling...



Sterling kicks back at Henderson...



It's flared up between two England teammates at Anfield 👀 pic.twitter.com/RAmDAni1Wl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 4, 2018

Sterling was introduced into proceedings in the 57th minute and was greeted with another hostile reception upon his return to Merseyside both on and off the field as Liverpool captain Henderson flew into a mistimed challenge late on, which caused the City winger to lose his composure.

The 23-year-old kicked-out in the direction of Henderson and shoved him in retaliation, and whilst Sterling was let off the hook by the referee the Liverpool skipper was not so lucky as his resulting yellow card ensured he is ruled out of the second leg at the Etihad.

The fracas resulted in the Three Lions' official Twitter account weighing in on the clash with a cheeky post following the incident which simply included the eyes emoji.

Sterling was later shown a yellow following a reckless challenge on Georginio Wijnaldum, compounding his less than impressive return to Anfield which has now seen him fail to leave his former club's stomping ground with a victory - on four separate occasions - since his move to City in the summer of 2015.

