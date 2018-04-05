Tottenham Eyeing Summer Move for £7m Koln Midfielder if Bundesliga Side Get Relegated

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Koln midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt in the summer.

According to German publication Kicker, the 24-year-old could be available for just £7m if Koln drop out of the Bundesliga this season, with the threat of relegation all too real.

They currently sit in 17th place in the league table with just 20 points after 28 games, something which could see their stars depart.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation as well, given their interest in signing Germany defender Jonas Hector, and Spurs could swoop in for a player too, if Kicker are to be believed.

There could be competition in the form of Monaco, though, as the Ligue 1 side are also said to be keen on signing him.

The Leipzig-born attacker began his career with Energie Cottbus in 2005, later moving to Borussia Dortmund's academy and making a handful of appearances for the first team in the 2012/13 season.

He also spent two years with Hannover before joining Koln in 2015 and could be on the move again this summer.

Bittencourt, who can operate both centrally and out wide, has scored two goals and handed out three assists for his side so far this season. He is thought to be far from the finished product, however, and is mostly viewed as a player for the future, given his potential.

Mauricio Pochettino's reputation for developing young players could give Spurs the upper hand in the chase, but the midfielder will have plenty of competition for places in the Argentinian's side if a move does materialise.