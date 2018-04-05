VIDEO: Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Caught Sarcastically 'Thanking' Stewards After Bus Attack

Manchester United boss Pep Guardiola was not a happy man after his team lost 3-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

He wasn't a happy man before his team lost 3-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night either.

Why? Well, for one, the City team bus came under attack from certain Liverpool fans when it pulled up outside of Anfield. And apparently, security officials may not have intervened enough for the manager's liking.

The Anfield atmosphere played its part, possibly contributing to the Premier League leaders' humbling loss, but the events leading up to kick-off could have left them properly rattled.

The Spaniard refused to show his feelings on camera, even stating that he knew such hooliganism isn't a Liverpool characteristic. Yet when he believed he was away from the lenses, he went on the offensive, sarcastically thanking the stewards for their 'protection'.

Thanks to Gol, there's a video below for your viewing pleasure. But if it doesn't play in your part of the world, no worries. City Watch have also got you covered, and with translations too.

"Thank you for protecting us! Thank you very much!" Guardiola is quoted as having told the stewards in Spanish. "I appreciate what you have done!", he added, before signing off with "Shame!"

City now face an uphill battle and will have to overturn a 3-0 deficit to qualify for the semi finals. Given the way they've played all season it's certainly possible, but Liverpool seem to have their number and will fight tooth and nail to avoid letting their precious lead slip.