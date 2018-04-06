Former Chelsea & Portugal Boss Drops Huge Hint Over Interest in West Brom Managerial Vacancy

Luis Felipe Scolari has appeared to suggest he could replace the sacked Alan Pardew in the West Bromwich Albion dugout next season.

The ex-Chelsea and Portugal gaffer spoke to Omnisport (h/t Goal) about a potential return to the Premier League - comments which won't immediately draw the eye as the Baggies appear destined to be relegated next month.

However, Scolari goes on to explain that he had received calls from current English top flight clubs - teams who he says will be playing in the Championship next term - about taking up the reins of their senior side.

Could Big Phil Scolari be the next West Brom manager? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3H7SYrOrw8 — Goal (@goal) April 5, 2018

And, with West Brom the only club in the bottom three currently who are managerless, it would appear that the Brazilian has hinted about an impending move to the Hawthorns.

When asked about his next managerial venture, Scolari said: "I like [the Premier League] so much. I always look [at the Premier League] when I'm in the media world, because I love the Premier League, and maybe next year I am in the Premier League.

"No, sorry, the second division [Championship]. I have offers and I try to understand what they want. This is my situation at the moment, because I say to my family; 'three months I stay Brazil – January, February, March.' In April, maybe I go outside [Brazil] again.

Alan Pardew leaves West Brom with his players having stole as many taxis as Premier League matches won under his management. Quite the legacy. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) April 2, 2018

"And I have an offer from the second division in England. They are in the Premier League now, but I think that they go down to the second division.

"And in the second division, if you have a project for two years, [that's] OK, if not then I stay outside. Maybe I accept, because I have offers in the United Arab Emirates and China – I need to think. But England is fantastic."

West Brom are biding their time over Pardew's successor as they look to appoint the right man who can lead them straight back into the Premier League next season.

According to several reports, Alan Pardew turned up to the West Brom training ground as he thought his sacking was an April Fools prank.



The best thing I've read all day. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8sODcYPa9S — Footy365 (@Footyy365) April 3, 2018

Pardew was sacked on Monday after a run of eight successive losses and with the troubled Midlands outfit rooted to the foot of the table.

Unless caretaker boss Darren Moore can perform a miracle and keep them up, West Brom are set to end their eight-year stay in the top division.

