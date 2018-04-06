Gary Neville Claims Liverpool's Squad 'Isn't Strong Enough' to Bid for Premier League Next Year

Despite Liverpool's emphatic 3-0 victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, former Manchester United defender and pundit Gary Neville doubts the Reds' title challenging credentials.

Jurgen Klopp's men played City - who could win the title at Old Trafford on Saturday - off the park, with a first half blitz seeing them run away with the first leg of the quarter final tie and take a commanding lead into the second leg at the Etihad next week.

Image by Daniel Swales

Throughout the course of the 2017/18 season, Liverpool have proven themselves as a serious threat on both the domestic and European stage.

And with RB Leipzig and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita set to arrive in the summer, along with the prospect of a host of other new recruits, few would be surprised to see Liverpool pushing for their first ever Premier League title this time next year.

However, despite Liverpool's impressive performances this season, being the only team to put three or more goals past Manchester City this season and doing so on two occasions, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville doesn't feel the Merseyside outfit will be challenging for the Premier League title next season.

"Don't think so no whilst they are in the Champions League," Neville wrote on Twitter, responding to someone asking whether Liverpool could challenge Manchester City for the league next season.

Don’t think so no whilst they are in the CL. The way they play is difficult to replicate 3 times a week and their squad isn’t strong enough beyond 1st 11 to withstand injuries and lots of games. ( I hope ) https://t.co/r0IzCzh3em — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 5, 2018

"The way they play is difficult to replicate three times a week and their squad isn't strong enough beyond first XI to withstand injuries and lots of games."

Neville's prediction may not be too far from the truth, with Liverpool faced with the difficult task of properly rotating their squad in order to maintain fitness while still securing results as the season enters its closing stages.

So far the likes of Emre Can, Adam Lallana, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez have been sidelined through injury as the Reds prepare to come up against rivals Everton on Saturday, with a top four place seemingly secure after Chelsea's loss to Tottenham.