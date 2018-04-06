Liverpool Turned Down Offloading Defender to Secure RB Leipzig's Naby Keita in January

Liverpool were offered the opportunity to land RB Leipzig's Naby Keita in January if Trent Alexander-Arnold made his way to Germany in return, according to reports.

The Reds are set to bring in the Bundesliga ace this summer after agreeing a deal with Die Roten Bullen last year, but after offloading Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for around £142m, Jurgen Klopp's outfit tested Ralph Hasenhuttl's side's waters.

Several reports claimed that the Merseysiders offered to increase their already agreed around £50m transfer fee to secure the 23-year-old six months early, with being left short in the middle of the park a worry at the time.

English Pundits in January: Liverpool will struggle badly without Coutinho. I just don't see them going anywhere.



Best Pundits in the world pic.twitter.com/7s784EMTVU — Hiffey (@PsychoCesc) April 4, 2018

However, according to The Times, RB Leipzig were more interested in securing Alexander-Arnold in return, with the relative top-flight newbies' struggles at the back an explanation as to why they have not enjoyed such a rewarding league campaign this time around compared to that of last year.

But, as proved to be the case, Liverpool were not prepared to lose the homegrown talent; a bold move at the time, which, in hindsight, seems to have been the correct call.

The 19-year-old's Champions League showing against Manchester City on Wednesday evening epitomised how far the young right back has come since making his debut for the club in 2016.

I honestly think Trent Alexander-Arnold has the potential to feature in a Daily Mail article about what car he drives — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 4, 2018

A Man of the Match performance showcased the best of Alexander-Arnold, although the Liverpudlian is still far from the finished product.

However, as was also evident in the Reds' victory in midweek, their concerns surrounding a Coutinho-shaped hole were seemingly unfounded, with the Merseysiders' control over the middle of the park a true testament to their development over the course of the season.