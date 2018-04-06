Liverpool Turned Down Offloading Defender to Secure RB Leipzig's Naby Keita in January

By 90Min
April 06, 2018

Liverpool were offered the opportunity to land RB Leipzig's Naby Keita in January if Trent Alexander-Arnold made his way to Germany in return, according to reports. 

The Reds are set to bring in the Bundesliga ace this summer after agreeing a deal with Die Roten Bullen last year, but after offloading Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for around £142m, Jurgen Klopp's outfit tested Ralph Hasenhuttl's side's waters. 

Several reports claimed that the Merseysiders offered to increase their already agreed around £50m transfer fee to secure the 23-year-old six months early, with being left short in the middle of the park a worry at the time. 

However, according to The Times, RB Leipzig were more interested in securing Alexander-Arnold in return, with the relative top-flight newbies' struggles at the back an explanation as to why they have not enjoyed such a rewarding league campaign this time around compared to that of last year. 

But, as proved to be the case, Liverpool were not prepared to lose the homegrown talent; a bold move at the time, which, in hindsight, seems to have been the correct call. 

The 19-year-old's Champions League showing against Manchester City on Wednesday evening epitomised how far the young right back has come since making his debut for the club in 2016. 

A Man of the Match performance showcased the best of Alexander-Arnold, although the Liverpudlian is still far from the finished product. 

However, as was also evident in the Reds' victory in midweek, their concerns surrounding a Coutinho-shaped hole were seemingly unfounded, with the Merseysiders' control over the middle of the park a true testament to their development over the course of the season. 

