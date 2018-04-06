Report Claims Nice Boss Is Front Runner for Arsenal Job if Arsene Wenger Is Sacked

Lucien Favre has emerged as the new favourite for the Arsenal managerial post if Arsene Wenger is sacked at the end of the season.

The Nice head coach has been touted as the best option to take up the reins at the Emirates, according to L'Equipe, if Wenger's services are dispensed with after another underwhelming season in north London.

Favre's stock has continued to rise in France after he led Nice to a third-placed finish in Ligue 1 last term and after getting the best out of former troubled striker Mario Balotelli.

OGC Nice manager Lucien Favre has been shortlisted by Arsenal to potentially replace Arsène Wenger, according to L'Équipe. — Get French Football (@GFFN) April 6, 2018

The 60-year-old hasn't been able to build upon that success this season, but he still worked wonders after replacing Claude Puel at Allianz Riviera and also performed miracles at Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.



Now the Swiss, who has also interested Bayern Munich in recent times, could replace Wenger in the dugout just 12 months after the veteran Arsenal gaffer penned a new deal with his current employers.

Arsenal have failed to challenge for the Premier League title again under Wenger's guidance, and only have the Europa League left as both a trophy to win and a backdoor route into UEFA's club continental tournament for the 2018/19 campaign.

Nice boss Lucien Favre has been sounded out by #Arsenal, according to L'Equipe. Now that would be a really interesting appointment. Plays attacking, attractive football. #AFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) April 6, 2018

Gunners fans were left infuriated when Wenger, who has faced fierce criticism over the past 18 months, was handed a two-year contract extension by his club's board last summer, and feel that the legendary manager has taken the club as far as he can.

Arsenal have been linked with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and ex-Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti as they potentially look to replace Wenger.

Lucien Favre very much in demand at present. In the running for Bayern and Dortmund jobs. Would Arsenal look at him? — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) April 6, 2018

However, Tuchel is thought to have agreed terms to take over from Unai Emery at PSG and Ancelotti is being lined up to either replace Max Allegri at Juventus or become the boss of the Italian national side.

Allegri was also thought to be a contender for the Arsenal role but the club's London rivals - Chelsea - are now favourites to snap up the 50-year-old if he leaves Turin this summer.

