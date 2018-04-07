Barcelona Name Price for Andre Gomes After Troubled Midfielder 'Asks' for Camp Nou Exit

Barcelona midfielder Andres Gomes has reportedly told La Liga leaders of his desire to leave Camp Nou in the summer, with the club prepared to give the green light so long as they receive €30m for his sale.

The 24-year-old has struggled to settle with the Catalan giants since joining the club from Valencia in 2016 having failed to handle the widespread criticism from the media and fans alike.

Gomes revealed last month that life at Barcelona had become miserable, as he shut himself away in his house due to the shame he felt over his performances for the club.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Despite making 28 appearances in all competitions this season, Gomes has struggled to cement his place in Ernesto Valverde's staring eleven and according to Mundo Deportivo, via the Mirror, he has now signalled to the club that his intention is to leave this summer in search of regular first team football.

Gomes had offers to make a move last season but insisted on staying and earning his place in Barcelona's starting lineup, with Tottenham and Manchester United said to have been linked with the Portugal international.

The midfielder has attracted interest from Juventus in recent months but Sport have claimed that Barcelona have informed Gomes's agents that they will only sanction a deal should the recoup a large chunk of the €35m they paid Valencia for the player.





His desire to leave Barcelona is expected to spark interest from a host of European clubs, including Liverpool who are eager to bolster their ranks in the summer with Emre Can set to depart.