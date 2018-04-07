Benevento 2-4 Juventus: Dybala Hat-Trick Saves Juventus From Witches' Curse

A hat-trick of Paulo Dybala and amazing strike from Douglas Costa saved a surprisingly sloppy Juventus from a shock result against a plucky Benevento at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Saturday afternoon, as the visitors won 2-4 over the Serie A's bottom place side.

The Serie A giants were desperate to bounce back after their bruising midweek defeat in the Champions League to Real Madrid, but had their work cut out to secure all three points against Benevento.

The visitors completely dominated the opening exchanges, and were 1-0 up after 16 minutes when Dybala found the top left corner with a special effort.

Despite going behind early, Benevento also had their chances and fought back to level less than ten minutes after going behind.





Former Arsenal man Bacary Sagna had a big opportunity to help his team go ahead, prior to Dybala's opener but it was Cheick Diabaté who scored the equaliser, after Wojciech Szczęsny blocked the initial Benevento effort.





As the match advanced, Juventus looked to force their way back in front but Benevento's defence held firm almost until half time.

Croatian striker Mario Mandžukić thought he had given his side the lead, but it was ruled out by the referee, after VAR showed he had scored with his hand.





Just when it seemed the sides would be going into the break level, Dybala - the villain midweek against Real Madrid - was the hero Juve needed. His penalty, following another VAR decision gave the Serie A leaders the advantage at half time.

After the halftime, Benevento came out with renewed energy and equalised again through Diabaté, whose header from a corner made it past Szczęsny to bring the score level at 2-2 just five minutes after the restart.

Benevento kept pushing Juventus after the equaliser, creating more chances than the Bianconeri and creating dangerous situations, as Diabaté came close to an implausible hat-trick.





However, while the hosts pressed on, it was ill-discipline at the back that cost them at least a point as another penalty allowed Dybala to convert for his hat-trick.

Costa sealed the victory, which flattered the visitors, with less than ten minutes left, with an outstanding blast from outside the box.

Benevento (4-2-3-1): Puggioni, Sagna, Djimsiti, Toșca, Venuti, Viola, Sandro, Brignola, Guilherme, Đuričić, Diabaté.

Subs: Rutjens, Del Pinto, Cataldi, Coda, Lombardi, Gyamfi, Brignoli.





Juventus (4-3-2-1): Szczęsny, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Pjanić, Matuidi, Dybala, Mandžukić.

Subs: Buffon, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Higuaín, Costa, Khedira, Sturaro.