David Moyes Cites 'Tough Love' As Reason Behind Marko Arnautovic's Upturn in Form at West Ham

West Ham United manager David Moyes says that a spot of 'tough love' is the reason why Marko Arnautovic is back to his best once again.

The Austrian international is the Hammers' top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with nine goals, all of which have come under the Scot following his appointment to the London Stadium hot seat in mid-November.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Moyes admits that he adopts this kind of policy because he knows the quality the 28-year-old has at his disposal, which he hopes can be seen on a more consistent basis.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

He said: "I think he has a great ability, he is powerful, quick, got a level of arrogance and self belief on the pitch which is good. There is another bit to go where if you've got that you need to show everybody at the club that this is standards you have to be at.

"That's why he gets a bit of tough love from me. I'm nearly always giving him a back-handed compliment because I'm wanting to keep him grounded and wanting more.

"I think he can get even better. If he allows people in like the coaches in and allows himself to be worked on and try to be improved."

With West Ham only five points clear of the relegation zone, Moyes will hope that the former Stoke man will continue his recent run of form as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.