Jurgen Klopp Claims Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'Loved' Arsene Wenger During Time at Arsenal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'loved' playing under Arsene Wenger during his six-year stint at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old moved to Anfield in the summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £35m, with the midfielder putting in a number of impressive displays for Klopp's side this season, while thriving in his preferred role in the heart of Liverpool's midfield.

While his current performances are a stark contrast to his inconsistency at the Emirates, Klopp revealed in his Friday press conference that the England international was full of admiration for the his former manager and had no ill feelings about his time under the Frenchman.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said: "His progression is down to his quality and his potential. We have had a lot of talks. He loved Arsene Wenger. They worked for six years together, and he never blamed Arsene Wenger for not improving enough or whatever.

"But sometimes it’s about only about changing the circumstances, being in a different place sometimes can be better if you are aware of your problems. He always looked at himself ‘I could do more, I could have done more’. It wasn't a case of him coming here and saying 'use me in the best way'."

Oxlade-Chamberlain recently earned rave reviews for his performance in midweek as Liverpool shocked Manchester City in their Champions League quarter final first leg, securing a 3-0 win with the former Southampton man scoring a stunning second.

Despite his evident development whilst working with the German, Klopp also suggested the areas in which Oxlade-Chamberlain could improve in his game, although is delighted with the progress he's made so far.

He continued, stating: "Pretty much everything. We cannot make him quicker – we don’t have to! We cannot work on his technical ability because it is of the highest level already.

"It’s about using that in the right moment in the right situation, and making the best decisions, and all players can improve at that. That's where he can improve as well."

Meanwhile, Oxlade-Chamberlain himself revealed that Klopp's advice in urging him to make his mark on games this season has been paying off, after his heroics against City.