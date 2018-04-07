Real Madrid & Barcelona Could Be Set for 3 Clasicos in 11 Days in Stunning End to Season

Real Madrid and Barcelona's Champions League success in the first leg of the quarter-final against Juventus and Roma respectively has opened the door for a stunning three Clasicos in the space of just 11 days - should they be drawn against one another in the semi-finals.

The Spanish giants each hold a commanding three goal lead in their European tie and look all but certain to be in the pot for the draw on April 13.

If Real Madrid get Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals, we could get 3 Clasicos in 10 days...



🏆 UCL semi-final, 25th April:

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona



🏆 UCL semi-final, 2nd May:

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid



🇪🇸 La Liga fixture, 6th May:

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Should the Spanishs giants then be pitted against one another then football fans are set to be treated to two weeks of sensational football as the pair would meet on April 24/25 in the first leg and then again on May 1/2 for the second leg, which will then be followed by a league meeting on May 6 - as reported by Sport.

It would result in a demanding and taxing two-week period for Madrid and the Blaugrana as both sides would also have their league commitments against Leganes and Deportivo sandwiched in between their European tie respectively.

The recent success of both clubs ensures this is not the only time the pair have come to blows in quick succession as season 2010/11 saw four Clasicos in a short space of time - in a Champions League semi-final, league clash and Copa del Rey final.

Each resulted in a share of the spoils as Barcelona progressed in Europe which resulted in lifting the trophy at Wembley against Manchester United, Real Madrid won the domestic cup and the league clash was a draw.

The pairs four most recent matches has resulted in two wins each dating back to the International Champions Cup last summer.