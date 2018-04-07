Real Madrid Boosted by Raphael Varane's Return to Training Ahead of Derby

Real Madrid have been boosted by Raphael Varane's return to training ahead of the club's showdown with Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The defender sustained a leg injury during the club's 3-0 Champions League win over Juventus last week, and despite seeing out the entire game the 24-year-old was forced to miss the club's training session on Thursday - leading to fears over his fitness ahead of the derby.

However, Sport have reported that the defender made a return on Friday and took part in the entire session which included a series of sprints - albeit with tape around his right leg.





Manager Zinedine Zidane could be tempted to err on the side of caution and leave Varane out of the starting lineup to ensure he is fully fit for the Champions League quarter-final return leg as Sergio Ramos is set to miss the match through suspension.





In other news, Nacho Fernandez remains sideline after suffering an injury against Las Palmas in March, whilst Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez are set to be given the green light to offer support to Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale on Sunday.

The pair featured from the substitutes bench against Juventus in mid-week and are set to occupy two of the three positions left by Karim Benzema, Isco and Luka Modric who are all expected to be left out of the staring lineup.





Real Madrid have failed to win any of their last four encounters with Atletico at the Bernabeu, but victory on Sunday will all but hand fierce rivals Barcelona the title.





