​Spanish Football Expert Claims Umtiti Has One Month to Decide on Barca Future Amid Man Utd Links

Samuel Umtiti will finalise his decision to either join Manchester United or stay at Barcelona over the next month, with the former looking the most likely, according to Guillem Balague.

Speculation has surfaced that the 24-year-old is adamant he deserves a serious pay rise, with the centre-back said to be keen on becoming Barca's second best-paid player after Lionel Messi.

The player's agents have made it clear that if the Camp Nou hierarchy are not willing to meet those demands, the France international will quit Catalonia this summer, with Premier League giants Manchester United said to be both interested and willing to stump up the cash.

And despite kissing the Barcelona badge as his side went 2-0 up against Roma during their 4-1 Champions League win in midweek, Balague has revealed in a Sky Sports' Q&A session that the standoff between both parties is ongoing.





"You saw him kissing the Barca badge against Roma; the agents have left it all very clear", he said. "Unless they triple his wages, he will move.

"And within a month of that, Umtiti, who knows Man Utd want him and are willing to pay, will have to make a decision.

"Umtiti knows what Man Utd will pay, and Barcelona will not pay what his agents demand, that’s where we stand at the moment."

The Cameroon-born defender has been crucial in Ernesto Valverde's so far successful campaign; playing a pivotal role in Barca currently holding the second best defensive record in La Liga.

However, Jose Mourinho has made his feelings known he is keen to strengthen his defence during the upcoming transfer window in an effort to stop Manchester City's overwhelming dominance of the English top flight.