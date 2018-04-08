Arsenal Legend Martin Keown Lauds Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Impact Since January Move

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has revealed he has been impressed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's attitude since his move to the club in January.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners at the beginning of 2018 in a club record £56m switch from Borussia Dortmund, where his 'bad-boy' reputation had made the Signal Iduna Park hierarchy more open to selling the player.

However, since moving to north London, the Gabon international has seemed the perfect professional, offering a confidence-boosting penalty kick to goal-shy Alexandre Lacazette when on a hat-trick during his side's 3-0 win over Stoke City last weekend.

And Keown admitted to the Daily Mail he has been pleasantly surprised with how the striker has both applied and carried himself during his first few months at Arsenal.

"Aubameyang looked at the bigger picture", the ex-centre back said. "He knew he wasn’t playing on Thursday and decided that Lacazette needed the confidence.

"I’m impressed. He had a bad-boy reputation from his time at Borussia Dortmund, but I can only judge from what I see on the pitch.

"He has that killer instinct you need to be a top striker, but he smiles when he scores. He has this joyful exuberance that looks to spread throughout the team.

"Whenever Alexis Sanchez scored, you weren’t sure he was truly happy, and that mood can infect a team. People were saying Aubameyang’s arrival would harm the dressing room, but he’s provided a lift."

Ahead of the Gunners' clash with Southampton on Sunday, the Gabon international had netted five goals in his opening six showings as well as provided one assist.