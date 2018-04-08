Arsene Wenger Confirms Playmaker Henrikh Mhitaryan Set for Lengthy Spell on the Sidelines

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Arsenal's playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be set for an extended period on the sidelines, after sustaining a knee injury in the 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Armenian hobbled off the pitch after just an hour, and it later emerged he had damaged the medial ligament in his knee. While the full extent of his absence is not yet known, the initial signs are not looking good, and it's not out of the question that he is ruled out for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the press on Friday, as reported by the Evening Standard, Wenger admitted: “He has a scan but the medial knee ligament has been touched so he will not be available for Sunday.

“He will not play. For how long he will be out we will know that after the scan. But the first impression is not too positive today. I fear [it could be several weeks] and I hope I’m wrong.”

Having joined the club as part of the infamous swap deal with Manchester United involving Alexis Sanchez in January, Mkhitaryan has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in north London, registering two goals and six assists.

As a result, he has collected Arsenal's player of the month award for both February and March. Such a momentum killing injury is therefore a massive blow to both player and club, although as is always the case, it will offer an opportunity for someone else to ascend into the spotlight.

