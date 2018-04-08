Bayern Boss Heaps Praise on Predecessor But Insists He 'Never Imagined' Winning Title

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes praised the club's former boss Carlo Ancelotti after the Bavarians secured their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title thanks to a 4-1 win over their neighbours, FC Augsburg.

Heynckes also claimed that he 'never imagined' Bayern would win the league this season when he was called upon to take over at the Allianz Arena back in October, insisting that his priority was just to steady the ship in Bavaria.

"Firstly, I have to admit I never imagined that I would return, but Bayern couldn't find an alternative coach," Heynckes told his post-match press conference, quoted by ESPN.

"I'm especially pleased with this title because when we took over we did not waste any time thinking about winning the Bundesliga. At that time, Bayern were five points behind Borussia Dortmund, who were playing some excellent football.

"I'm especially pleased for the players who haven't won the Bundesliga title before, Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy, James Rodriguez and it's also the first proper title for Sven Ulreich and Sandro Wagner."

Bayern Munich were sitting five points behind a high flying Borussia Dortmund side when there was a managerial change at the Allianz Arena, and Heynckes has insisted that Ancelotti played his part in their success this season.

"I would like send my greetings to Carlo Ancelotti in Italy. This title is also for him," he added. "He is a gentleman and, absolutely, one of the top coaches in Europe. As my predecessor, he played his part in this success too. I have the utmost respect for all he has achieved both as a player and coach. Greetings Carlo in Italy."