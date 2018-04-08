'It Is False': Antoine Griezmann Denies Barcelona Talks But Wants Future Sorted Before World Cup

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has rubbished reports claiming a move to Barcelona is already in place but says he wants his future sorted before the World Cup in Russia later this year.

Griezmann, who scored the equaliser in Atletico's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday, has been heavily linked with Barcelona but strongly denied rumours claiming he had already agreed to join the La Liga leaders.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

When asked whether he and his representatives have opened discussions with Barca, he said, as quoted by Telefoot: "I don't know where you get this information, but it is false. I want to be free and think only about the French team.





"I would like my future to be settled before the World Cup, otherwise, afterwards, we will have questions to the right and the left. I will continue as I am now, giving everything to the club."

Griezmann will be a key part of the France team in Russia this summer, alongside Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Chelsea ace N'Golo Kante and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Griezmann has scored 18 goals and contributed a further eight assists in 27 league appearances so far this season but any hopes for domestic success with Atletico this season have been dashed in recent weeks.

Barca now hold an 11 point lead over Atletico but Diego Simeone's side can still lift a trophy at the end of the term via the Europa League, with Los Rojiblancos well placed to reach the semi finals after beating Sporting CP 2-0 on Thursday.