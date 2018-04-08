Jermaine Jenas Makes Ominous Prediction Over Future of Spurs Duo as Transfer Window Approaches

Football pundit Jermaine Jenas has made a surprise prediction ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, claiming that Tottenham Hotspur could sell either Christian Eriksen or Dele Alli in the pre-season break.

Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, the former Newcastle United midfielder stated: "I expect them to lose one big one. If they keep hold of Eriksen or Dele (Alli) next season, they’ll do well. I’ve accepted that (Toby) Alderwerield is going, but because (Davinson) Sánchez has played so well this year, not much has changed. That’s where they might fall short.”

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Spurs fans will be desperate to see the club hold on to their dynamic midfield duo, but the club's reputation for selling their top players, i.e. Gareth Bale, could well be a cause for supporters of the north London side. Between them, the talented pair have contributed 26 goals and 23 assists to the club's impressive campaign, and have proved pivotal in the club's successes on the field.





As Jenas suggests, Alderweireld could well be sold this summer, as the Belgian international has struggled for game time as Sánchez has excelled in his debut season in the Premier League. Alderweireld's contract contains a £25m release clause that can be activated in 2019, so Spurs may well look to cash in on the robust defender while the opportunity remains open.

In other news, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has spoken extensively of his plans for the side next season, effectively quashing rumours that he will leave the club in the summer. The Argentinian manager expressed his excitement at the club moving into their new stadium and the project ahead, amid persistent rumours that Paris Saint-Germain could approach him at the end of the campaign.



