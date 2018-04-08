Jurgen Klopp Offers Positive Injury Update on Liverpool Forward Ahead of Manchester City Trip

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Mohamed Salah will return to full fitness in time for Liverpool's Champions League second leg clash with Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Egyptian opened the scoring during the first tie at Anfield last week; which the Reds won 3-0, but was forced off through injury in the second half.

But while speaking to the Mirror following his side's goalless Merseyside derby draw with Everton on Saturday, the German revealed the club's medical team expect Salah to return for their crucial trip to the Etihad Stadium in midweek.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I don't know what the latest is about Mo Salah", Klopp said. "I haven't got a ticker giving me updates. Everybody tells me he will be fit but we will see."

The 25-year-old has been a sensational addition to Liverpool's ranks since joining the North West contingent during the summer, netting 37 goals across all competitions - the same as Lionel Messi.

The Race for the European Golden Boot



🇪🇬 Mo Salah - 29 goals

🇦🇷 Leo Messi - 29 goals

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane - 25 goals

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo - 22 goals

🇺🇾 Luis Suarez - 22 goals pic.twitter.com/03pWaNVswX — Liverpool Family (@lfc_family) April 8, 2018

The Egypt international missed his side's trip to Goodison Park on Saturday, where the Reds struggled to inflict any serious damage on Everton without their star-studded attacking force.

Following the stalemate, Klopp said: "We controlled the game for around 60 minutes, then everything got a bit emotional. In those times we have to control the game, but we didn't.

"At the end there were two crosses that were close, so I am completely fine with the result. Clean sheet, good defending, but last 20 minutes, we need to play and we didn't do that.

Inches the difference, as frustration in the final third wins the day#EVELIV pic.twitter.com/AtGAIrHln5 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 7, 2018

"[On Liverpool's second half] is completely normal, until then it was not the game the people wanted, but that was not our job to do that, not our 1A solution but our 1B and we take that.

"Very important result so let's carry on, another point away, not a long drive home, so now we prepare for the next game."