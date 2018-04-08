Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Emerges as Number 1 Target to Replace Zidane at Real Madrid This Summer

A report has claimed that Liverpool manger Jürgen Klopp has emerged as Real Madrid's number one target to replace Zinedine Zidane at the Bernébeu, should the Frenchman leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

As reported by the Sun, Zidane is set to be axed by Los Blancos if his side fail to win the Champions League this season, after a disappointing La Liga campaign. Klopp has apparently been identified as the ideal man to replace the 45-year-old, with his high octane, attacking style of football believed to have highly impressed the hierarchy at the La Liga side.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

However, the report seems to have no factual basis, with the claims lacking a source to provide them with support. It would certainly be a bizarre move for Klopp at this stage of his Liverpool career, given that his project with the Reds in still in its early stage. The Reds will look to challenge for the Premier League title next season, as the quality of their squad continues to develop.

The apparent interest of Los Blancos in both their manager and star player - Mohamed Salah - is certainly a sign of how far Liverpool have come this season, with the team seemingly on the brink of greatness. While Manchester City are set to romp to the Premier League title, the Reds could well win the Champions League - after thrashing the Citizens 3-0 in their quarter-final first leg.

Meanwhile, Klopp praised the performance of his side after their drab 0-0 Merseyside derby draw with Everton on Saturday. Perhaps as a result of fielding a significantly weakened side, Liverpool failed to find their usual attacking spark in the game, but the German manager claimed that his side controlled the game, and was pleased with another clean sheet.