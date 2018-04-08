Man Utd Ace Paul Pogba Claims Michael Carrick's Advice Inspired His Stunning Brace Against Man City

Manchester United ace Paul Pogba has claimed that advice from club veteran Michael Carrick inspired him to score the impressive brace that helped his side claim a famous 3-2 victory over their local rivals Manchester City.

Speaking after the match, via Sky Sports, the tenacious Frenchman revealed that the former England international had played a pivotal role in his development at the club, stating: "I give the credit to Michael Carrick, because after the game every game he shows me the video and says to make those runs. He's someone who's helped me a lot.

"Every time after training he says: 'Come, look at this run, you can kill because nobody can stop you.' It's hard to make this run (for the goal) in a two, because you have to stay and you have to control. When we have three players, I know Matic will stay behind, and you have more freedom to go in front."





United stunned their opponents in the second half of the match on Saturday evening, after going 2-0 down at half time. Pogba inspired a sensational half performance - scoring twice before Chris Smalling sealed a win for the Red Devils late on, scuppering City's hopes of winning the Premier League title against their rivals.

Meanwhile, an outrageous report has claimed that United will look to capitalise on Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain's desire to sign both Pogba and Anthony Martial in the summer, and will offer the Parisians £50m plus the two players to sign their Brazilian ace Neymar. The former Barcelona man is rumoured to be unsettled in France, and may welcome a premature exit.