Man Utd on the Brink of Signing Sheffield Wednesday Wonderkid as Mourinho Builds for Future

Manchester United are believed to be on the verge of signing Sheffield Wednesday wonderkid George Hirst, with the Owls ready to let the 19-year-old leave for a compensatory fee.

As reported by the Mirror, Hirst - the son of former Owls star David Hirst - hasn't played for the Sheffield Wednesday team this season, after refusing to sign a long-term contract with the Championship side. United boss José Mourinho is believed to be a keen admirer of the young Englishman, who has represented his country 27 times at youth level, scoring 14 goals.

Qualified for the #U19EURO finals in Finland!🤫Good week with the @England boys and always nice scoring for my country 🤙🏻🦁 #YoungLions pic.twitter.com/JHMCPoeYOu — George Hirst (@georgehirst) March 28, 2018

Despite reports claiming that Everton and Leicester City were the frontrunners to sign the starlet, it now seems that the Red Devils have surged ahead of their rivals in the race to capture the tenacious talent. If United do manage to sign Hirst, it is likely that he will go out on loan next season, allowing him to gain valuable first team experience before returning to the club.

Given that the Lancashire side already boast the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the forward positions, it is unlikely that Hirst would be able to force himself into a regular starting spot at Old Trafford any time soon. However, the 6'3 striker would prove a shrewd investment for the club, given his potential to blossom into a top class player.

Meanwhile, a sensational report has claimed that Manchester United will look to capitalise on Paris Saint-Germain's apparent interest in Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, and will offer the Ligue Un giants £50m plus the French duo for their Brazilian sensation Neymar. The former Barcelona man is rumoured to be unsettled in France, and could potentially move in this summer.