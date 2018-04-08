Mauricio Pochettino Insists He Works as Though He Will Be at Tottenham 'for Life'

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his long-term goals at Tottenham, indicating that he works as if he will be at Tottenham 'for life'.

Tottenham have improved year over year under Pochettino and with the team likely heading to their new stadium with Champions League football next season, the north Londoners are perfectly placed to further establish themselves as regular top four finishers.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pochettino told Sky Sports: “It is always in my nature to work like you are going to be at the club forever, for your life. That is the commitment with the club, and to understand what the club expects from you, and try to deliver it for the club. That is our job.

“Every season I think we improve. We signed nearly four years ago, and from the beginning, we tried to reduce the gap and create a project to arrive at a very position for the new stadium and to have the possibility to fight to be in the Champions League."

Since taking charge of Tottenham back in 2014, Pochettino has assembled one of the strongest squads in the Premier League and seems set to take Tottenham to a third consecutive Champions League finish - a feat of consistency only bettered by Manchester City who are on a run of seven consecutive years.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Pochettino added: “We are ahead in that project - I think in the same way, the facilities the club is delivering for us is fantastic. We have one of the best training grounds in the world, and we are going to have one of the best stadiums. I think Tottenham is an exciting project, present and future.”

Pochettino's current Tottenham deal is set to keep him at the club until 2021 - the Argentinian is already Tottenham's longest serving Premier League manager and his long-term outlook has offered the club great stability - the kind of stability those at Chelsea will look enviably upon.