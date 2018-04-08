Outrageous Report Claims Man Utd Will Swap Two Star Players to Sign PSG Talisman Neymar This Summer

An outrageous report has claimed that Manchester United will look to sign Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar this summer, with key players Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial moving the other way.

As reported by the Daily Star, PSG have been strongly linked with a move for the French duo, opening the door for United to make a sensational swoop for Neymar - offering the Parisians £50m plus the two players in exchange for the tenacious Brazilian. The 26-year-old has been out since February with a metatarsal injury, but is expected to return in time for the World Cup.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

While it has been rumoured that Neymar is unhappy in France - despite only joining the club at the start of the season on a world record £200m deal - it is unlikely that he will opt to leave the club so early into his contract. However, PSG are hellbent on acquiring a wealth of French talent this summer, and could potentially let the former Barcelona man go to achieve their aims.

Certainly, Martial's future at Old Trafford is in question, given that the talented youngster is becoming increasingly frustrated with his lack of playing time at the club. Furthermore, despite his stunning brace in United's thrilling 3-2 win over Man City on Saturday, Paul Pogba's future also remains in doubt, given the series of lacklustre performances that have blighted his season.

Meanwhile, United's robust midfielder Marouane Fellaini is believed to have put talks with a series of Turkish clubs on hold, as he assess the possibility of moving to Italy at the end of the season. The Belgian powerhouse is not expected to extend his contract at the end of the season, and could look for a move to Serie A side Roma to reignite his stuttering career.



