Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Said to Paul Pogba as the Pair Chatted Following Manchester Derby

Pep Guardiola has revealed a snippet of what he said to Paul Pogba at the end of Saturday's pulsating Manchester Derby.

It was United's day as they came from 2-0 down to win 2-3 at the Etihad Stadium, and they were able to delay City's title party.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Citizens had the chance to sew things up with victory of their bitter rivals, but capitulated in the second half to allow the visitors to take all three points.

Two goals from Paul Pogba and one from Chris Smalling shellshocked the home side, and they will now have to wait another week for the chance to wrap things up again.

#PEP: (On chat with Pogba at full-time) I congratulated him about the result. — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 7, 2018

Frenchman Pogba had been in the news heavily in the lead up to the game, after City boss Pep Guardiola claimed the player's agent Mino Raiola had offered the playmaker to him in January.

All eyes were on him throughout the game and in the immediate aftermath as the Spaniard approached him. Via City's official Twitter, he claims to have congratulated him on the result and that was it.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Moments before, Pogba had made a beeline for the United supporters to gesture that the recent speculation is just that, and not to listen to anything in the papers.

Whether that was all Guardiola said to Pogba remains to be seen, but City fans were quick joke that he was telling him to sit tight and wait to get a 'dream move' to the Etihad.

