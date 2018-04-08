Peter Crouch Hails 'Unsung' Liverpool Star After Impressive Performance Against Man City

Former Liverpool frontman Peter Crouch has talked up James Milner in his recent Daily Mail column, suggesting the midfielder does not get the credit he deserves.

Throughout his career Milner has provided the exception to the rule that England players are inherently 'overrated' - his is a career that has consistently flown under the radar.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 32-year-old was one of the standout players on the night that Liverpool blew Champions League favourites Manchester City away 3-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool's midfielders, lead by Milner, denied City players any time on the ball - impressing Crouch, who wrote: "Milner, especially, did not let Kevin De Bruyne out of his sight. Many simply do not appreciate what a top professional Milner is."

Milner has backed these performances up with numbers that will certainly be appreciated by Liverpool fans - having equaled the UEFA Champions League record for assists in a single campaign after notching his eighth in only seven outings for Liverpool.

🦁 James Milner needs to come out of international retirement for the World Cup, pass it on.#EVELIV#ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/bh0Ps6tm17 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 7, 2018

While the workmanlike Milner has never been blessed with the same flair and flamboyance that some of the more popular names in world football possess - the versatility and grit he has brought to this Liverpool side since his free transfer from Manchester City in 2015 has been invaluable.

With captain Jordan Henderson suspended for the second-leg tie against City - Milner could assume the role of captain and will hope to lead Liverpool to a first Champions League semi-final since 2008.