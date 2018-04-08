Roy Hodgson Admits Frustration as Crystal Palace Throw Away Chance to Go Clear of Relegation Battle

Roy Hodgson admitted his disappointment after his Crystal Palace side threw two leads away during their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

With either team struggling to create anything in the first half, the Eagles began the second half on the front foot and got themselves ahead just 90 seconds after the restart. Luka Milivojevic's sublime free kick put the visitors ahead, but they soon surrendered their lead after substitute Lys Mousset scored from a fantastic 20 yard effort.

After missing a number of key chances, it didn't look like it was to be Palace's day, until a moment of brilliance from Wilfried Zaha put the visitors in front once again with just 15 minutes left to play. Unfortunately for Palace fans, they couldn't hold onto their lead, with Joshua King left unmarked at the far post from a late corner, tucking the ball past Wayne Hennessey to earn his side a share of the points.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Hodgson praised his side's performance on the day, however admitted he was left disappointed after his side threw away their lead, saying: "I thought the team played well. Our passing was good, we worked the ball well through the midfield and created numerous chances. The front two were a constant thorn in their side.

"When we took the lead and lost it and then took it again, I believed we would go on to win the game but once again a last-minute goal we conceded means we go away with one point. I can't criticise the performance but I am bitterly disappointed that we didn't get three points from it.

"We missed our chances, that's what football is about. If you don't take your chances you can rue the day and that's what we're doing at this moment in time. Certainly our performance was good enough to get a victory but we can't allow that disappointment to affect us in the next five games."

On the positive side for Palace fans, Milivojevic became the first Crystal Palace midfielder to score 10 goals in a Premier League season after his sublime free kick got him into double figures for the season, and Hodgson was quick to heap the praise on the Serbian, adding: "He's been fantastic.

"He must be our top goalscorer by a street, maybe Wilf [Zaha] is close behind him and the plaudits come from the great goal but it's the all-round performance from the 90 minutes that really impresses me. He's a tower of strength in there and all the midfield played well.

"With his performances, his manner and his attitude towards the game, his understanding of the game too, he was the perfect choice for captain."

Palace fans will be left frustrated as a win would've taken their side six points clear of the relegation zone, unfortunately the draw means they still hover just three points above Southampton who occupy the final relegation place and also have two games in hand on Hodgson's men.

They'll be looking to regroup quickly and can take plenty of positives into their next game against Brighton on Saturday, which could see Palace cut the gap between themselves and their opponents to just one point.