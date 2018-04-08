Sean Dyche Says His Players Have Put Themselves in a Position to Dream of Europe After Watford Win

Sean Dyche has said that Burnley players have given themselves a chance to dream of playing European football next year after their emphatic win against Watford on Saturday.

The Hornets, who were dominant in the first half, went ahead through a second-half strike from Roberto Pereyra. But Sam Vokes would come on to score just 20 seconds after being introduced, with Jack Cork heading the winner home as the Clarets stormed to a 2-1 comeback that has solidified their place in the seventh spot on the Premier League table.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Having opened a six-point gap over eighth-placed Leicester City, Dyche's side have a Europa League spot all but sewn up. And the manager has given his squad permission to be happy about it.

"There's a lot of games to go," he told Sky Sports. "The lads have given themselves a fine chance of that sort of thinking, and the feeling in the group and the mentality between the fans and the players and long may that continue.





"The reward for the players is having gone into the last eight games of a Premier League season knowing the first marker has been achieved and that's a big sign of progress for us.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

"Now they can look to enjoy their football. Even today, we didn't play as well as we can but we found a way.

"Sometimes it's down to a bit of luck, we had that today, sometimes it's down to the ugly stuff, there were periods in the game when we did all the details, had the right shape, and people working very very hard, which is as important for us as the skilful side of the game."