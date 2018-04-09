Barcelona January Signing Linked With Unlikely Move to West Ham as Valverde Unhappiness Grows

Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina has been linked with a move to West Ham, despite only signing for Barcelona in January.

The 23-year-old made the move to the Spanish giants at the beginning of the year, but after only making two appearances since his arrival at Camp Nou there has been speculation that the defender could already be moving on in the summer - albeit on loan.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Don Balon reports that there is interest in the player from a host of La Liga sides, with Girona and Villarreal both keen. But Mina reportedly would prefer a move to Premier League side West Ham, who were linked to the Colombia international in March.





Reports claim that Mina did not expect to have such little playing time at Barcelona, despite realising he would need time to adapt to the Spanish league.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde made some changes to his starting XI for their clash with Leganes on Saturday ahead of their Champions League quarter final second leg, but Mina still found himself left out of the match day squad.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The centre-back is reportedly keen to move on in the summer, as he is desperate for game time.

According to Don Balon, the player is not short of offers and is most tempted by the chance to move to the Premier League.

It is thought that Mina would prefer a loan move to give him time to develop, before returning to Barcelona after a couple of seasons.