Chelsea to Make Juventus Boss Priority Target As Old Lady Line Up Zidane for Next Season

Chelsea will reportedly look to sign Juventus manager Max Allegri once the season closes. Antonio Conte's time at Stamford Bridge is likely to be brought to a premature end at the end of the current campaign, and compatriot Allegri is the Blues' first choice replacement.

Rumours have been circulating about Allegri's links to the London club for a while now - and the Juventus boss has admitted that his next role is preferably in the Premier League.

However, Chelsea have long been expected to go for former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique as their top target. Following the draw to West Ham on Sunday, the Blues now look doomed to Europa League football next season, and the club are desperate to ring the managerial changes.

The Express are claiming that Allegri has shot ahead of Enrique in the running for the Blues post. Enrique's continuous links with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain and failure to commit to anything has made the Chelsea hierarchy look elsewhere.

Allegri looks nailed on to lift his seventh successive Serie A title once the season runs to an end, and a change of scenery may well be what the record breaking manager opts for.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Should that be the case, the Express also reckon that the move could well see Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane leave his post for a stab at the Old Lady. The Frenchman's future at the Bernabeu has been under question for some time following a less than imprerssive season in La Liga.

It could well be a case of a manager merry go round this summer, with the likes of Unai Emery (PSG) and Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) also under review in their current roles.