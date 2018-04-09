City Midfielder Takes Aim at Liverpool Tactics Ahead of Champions League Decider

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has aimed a dig at their upcoming Champions League opponents, describing Liverpool as a team 'who like to play long balls.'

The Premier League's champions-elect suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's Reds last week in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. And there was no title consolation on the weekend as they fell victims to a 3-2 comeback defeat at the hands of Manchester United, delaying the Citizens from winning the Premier League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

City will open their Etihad doors to Liverpool on Tuesday in the hopes of overturning the first leg deficit, and they're well aware of the fact that they will need to play a perfect game.

"We have played them three times this season," Fernandinho said, via the Liverpool Echo. "We beat them 5-0 at home. They are a team who like to play long balls."

The Brazilian knows how difficult things could become if City let Liverpool in again, and he has urged everyone associated with the Sky Blues to unite in a bid to achieve what would be a remarkable result.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"If we concede then we will need five [to go through]," he admitted. "Now is the time for the experienced players to take over, be in charge, stay in front of the group and to keep spirits high.

"Tomorrow we must be together - the fans, the players, the staff. That’s my faith. We have to be together and fight until the end.

"We are so close to becoming champions and we want to go through in the UEFA Champions League. It won’t be easy but we want to fight for that."