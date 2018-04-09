Confusion Reigns on Twitter as Conflicting Reports Emerge That Antonio Conte Has Been Sacked

By 90Min
April 09, 2018

Twitter speculation that Antonio Conte has been sacked, or is about to be sacked, by Chelsea exploded on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the reigning champions slumped to a disappointing 1-1 Premier League draw against West Ham.

But, for now, confusion reigns, as others have strongly denied such rumours.

The West Ham result left Chelsea 10 points adrift of the top four and Champions League qualification and there have been rumours that Conte, who already has a frosty relationship with his bosses, has been under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge for weeks.

So while it has been just 11 months since the Italian delivered the Premier League title in record breaking fashion - Chelsea became the first team to win 30 games in a single season - there was little surprise when rumours began spreading on social media that Conte was gone.

It isn't clear where the story came from, but as is so often the case it took little time for the gossip to spread like wildfire as people jumped on the unverified bandwagon. One image being shared even purported to be of an official statement from Chelsea.

However, credible sources piped up at this point and claimed nothing of the sort was happening. The Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis revealed he had been told that 'Conte has not left Chelsea', and things were very much still 'business as usual'.

Goal correspondent Nizaar Kinsella also said there is 'no truth in imminent departure'.

Chelsea's next fixture, with or without Conte, will see them face a struggling Southampton at St. Mary's on Saturday. With a rearranged clash with Burnley also coming, the team will then face the Saints again in an FA Cup semi final at Wembley just under two weeks from now.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now