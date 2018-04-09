Confusion Reigns on Twitter as Conflicting Reports Emerge That Antonio Conte Has Been Sacked

Twitter speculation that Antonio Conte has been sacked, or is about to be sacked, by Chelsea exploded on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the reigning champions slumped to a disappointing 1-1 Premier League draw against West Ham.

But, for now, confusion reigns, as others have strongly denied such rumours.

Conflicting reports over Antonio Conte's future. Some claiming he's been fired, others saying it's business as usual.



What's going on?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Q6zkt2FQo4 — 90min (@90min_Football) April 9, 2018

The West Ham result left Chelsea 10 points adrift of the top four and Champions League qualification and there have been rumours that Conte, who already has a frosty relationship with his bosses, has been under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge for weeks.

So while it has been just 11 months since the Italian delivered the Premier League title in record breaking fashion - Chelsea became the first team to win 30 games in a single season - there was little surprise when rumours began spreading on social media that Conte was gone.

Looking likely that Antonio Conte has left Chelsea. #CFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) April 9, 2018

The Chelsea board have decided to sack Antonio Conte with immediate effect. #CFC — Diego Martinez (@DiegoMSport) April 9, 2018

It isn't clear where the story came from, but as is so often the case it took little time for the gossip to spread like wildfire as people jumped on the unverified bandwagon. One image being shared even purported to be of an official statement from Chelsea.

However, credible sources piped up at this point and claimed nothing of the sort was happening. The Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis revealed he had been told that 'Conte has not left Chelsea', and things were very much still 'business as usual'.

No, Antonio Conte has not left Chelsea. Told it is business as usual and no truth in suggestions otherwise. — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) April 9, 2018

Goal correspondent Nizaar Kinsella also said there is 'no truth in imminent departure'.

I am told that Antonio Conte is still at Chelsea. No truth in an imminent departure. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 9, 2018

After reaching out to several people close to the situation, I’m told that the noise around Conte leaving Chelsea today is just that - noise. #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) April 9, 2018

Chelsea's next fixture, with or without Conte, will see them face a struggling Southampton at St. Mary's on Saturday. With a rearranged clash with Burnley also coming, the team will then face the Saints again in an FA Cup semi final at Wembley just under two weeks from now.