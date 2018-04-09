Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Explains 'Anomaly' First Team Snub of Major Summer Signing

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has claimed that he's not afforded the 'luxury' of being able to play midfielder Davy Klaassen because there's too much pressure on the former England boss to secure results.

Klaassen arrived at Goodison Park from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer for £23.6m, but has made just three Premier League starts and played under 200 minutes of league football for the Toffees this season.

The Dutchman received a warm reception from the Everton fans in his last fleeting appearance for the club, which came at the start of March.

Sam Allardyce on Davy Klaassen:



"If I had the opportunity to play him I would, but I haven't because I've got to win."

Following Saturday's goalless draw to Merseyside rivals Liverpool, the Toffees are 9th in the table and have 13 more points than 18th-placed Southampton. Nevertheless, Allardyce has insisted that he can't risk playing the 25-year-old.

"We're still playing Tom Davies at 19 and bringing Beni Baningime on at 19-years-old, and we are without Gylfi Sigurdsson who can play there," the former England boss is quoted as saying by the ECHO.

"Davy Klaassen is still an anomaly to me, as to will he or won't he?

"If I had the opportunity to play him I would, but I haven't because I've got to win. So I don't have the luxury of saying 'go on, give it a go lad!' because if we lose it's me that gets the stick.

"So if I haven't got that luxury. If the opportunity comes along for anybody, be it through injury or suspension, hopefully he can show us what he's got."