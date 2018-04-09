Extra Police Officers to be Drafted in Ahead of Champions League Clash Between Man City & Liverpool

Greater Manchester Police will draft in extra officers to ensure safe passage for the Liverpool team bus on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City, according to a report from the Mail on Sunday.

The Citizens' bus was targeted by a minority of Reds fans as it made its way towards Anfield in the reverse fixture. Two police officers were injured and two windows were smashed after the bus was pelted with bottles and flares.

The ugly scenes prompted an immediate apology from the Merseyside club, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp later blasted 'the few idiots' involved.

In an effort to discourage City fans from retaliating prior to Tuesday's clash, extra officers will be stationed outside the Etihad stadium.

Another major worry ahead of the fixture is the amount of Liverpool fans who have managed to buy tickets in the home end. Accordingly, extra police officers are also expected to be deployed within the stadium and will eject any identifiable Liverpool fans in the home areas.

Manchester City are made to wait for the Premier League title after leading 2-0 against arch-rivals Manchester United … and losing 3-2. 💥💥



Can they pick themselves back up against Liverpool in the #UCL? pic.twitter.com/zUHYNmmbXj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 7, 2018

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Manchester with a healthy advantage having shocked the Premier League table-toppers in the first leg at Anfield with a resounding 3-0 victory.

Star forward Mohamed Salah gave the hosts an early lead when he poked past Ederson from close range. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain then rifled in Liverpool's second before Sadio Mane further extended the lead with a headed effort in what was a blitzing first-half display from the Reds.