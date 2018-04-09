Former Hammers Boss Slaven Bilic Criticises West Ham Pair for Cesar Azpilicueta's Derby Opener

West Ham earned an admirable draw against Chelsea in Sunday's London derby, striking back after going down 1-0 to ultimately snag a point and end the game at 1-1.

Former boss Slaven Bilic, however, was not impressed with two of his former players and blamed them for the Blues' opener, which was prodded home by Cesar Azpilicueta after Alvaro Morata found him with a headed assist.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Hammers will need six more points to secure survival in the Premier League, although one more win could do just as well. For the moment, though, they aren't totally safe from relegation.

Bilic, who was fired late last year, was replaced by David Moyes, who has brought a bit of stability and is looking likely to keep them up.

But Marko Arnautovic and Edmilson Fernandez were blamed for Azpilicueta's goal, which Bilic reckons could have been easily avoided had the players stuck to their task.

“There’s nothing wrong with the shape, they’re in a good shape,” he said on Sky Sports (H/T Express). “Joao Mario is going there because they don’t want to be two against one.

“Mark Noble is controlling this but just two of them (Arnautovic and Fernandes). I know they are offensive players and I praised them before the game.

Marko Arnautovic under Slaven Bilic:



Games - 7

Goals - 0

Assists - 0

WS Rating - 6.04



Marko Arnautovic under David Moyes:



Games - 18

Goals - 9

Assists - 4

WS Rating - 7.39 pic.twitter.com/oJChYivTlP — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 8, 2018

“But I can say that this is a goal of mentality. Azpilicueta went there hungry to score a goal. Marko came back there because he had to come back there. They switched off. They cannot defend it, they cannot defend it, especially in a game that wasn’t the greatest game.

"Chelsea looked dangerous only rarely when those three (Eden) Hazard, Willian and Morata made the flicks and all that. West Ham defended really well, so it’s a shame.”