Inter Keen to Pursue Permanent Deals for Key Loan Duo Rafinha & Joao Cancelo

Inter's Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that the Serie A outfit are working on completing the permanent signings of Rafinha and Joao Cancelo this summer.

The duo - who are currently on loan from Spanish sides Barcelona and Valencia respectively - have become important members of Inter's first team set up since completing their temporary switches to San Siro, with the club now keen to extend their stays beyond the summer.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

That's according to a report by Mundo Deportivo, who claim I Nerazzurri's Sporting Director Ausilio is keen to keep hold of Rafinha and Cancelo despite remaining grounded over the two player's circumstances.

"Until the 20th of May we do not talk about the transfer market," he said. "I can say that they are two important players for which we will try to build a future, but we will address the issue later."

Ausilio also addressed the fees involved in the potential permanent deals whilst not appearing deterred: "We know they have substantial buyout fees but we'll work out our strategies in time."

Inter currently have a deal in place with Barcelona whereby they have first option to secure Rafinha's signature this summer for a fee of €35m.

🔵⚫️ A post shared by Rafinha Alcantara (@rafinhaaa93) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:35am PDT

Meanwhile, Inter are also said to be pursuing an interest in Lazio central defender Stefan de Vrij, who would be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.





When questioned on the matter, Ausilio said: "In July we will see if the work carried out in the previous months leads to some benefit, but for the moment I do not confirm anything."





Securing the mentioned signings is likely to rely heavily upon Inter's ability to qualify for next season's Champions League, with I Nerazzurri currently occupying fifth place just a point off both Lazio and Roma.