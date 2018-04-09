Jose Mourinho Suggests Recent Pogba & Man City Story Was Just Guardiola's Latest Raiola Dig

José Mourinho has insinuated that a recent story surrounding Paul Pogba reportedly being offered to rivals Manchester City was just a way of Pep Guardiola to get back at the player's agent, Mino Raiola.

Guardiola and Raiola have had an infamous and long-lasting feud over how the Spaniard treated Zlatan Ibrahimović, another player on the agent's books, during their time together at Barcelona.

Their relationship took its latest turn when Raiola branded the City boss "a coward, a dog" last month and Guardiola responded by revealing a story where the United star was offered to Manchester City in January - a claim that Raiola has already refuted.

But Mourinho has refused to be drawn into the recent talk and even suggested that Guardiola's story could have been fabricated in an attempt to drag Raiola's name through the dirt.

"No, I don’t even think about it," Mourinho said, quoted by the Mirror. "We know Guardiola and Mino, the relationship is not the best, so it’s normal that sometimes they can come with a little touch on each other.

"But I wasn’t worried about it, I wasn’t upset by it, I didn’t speak with Paul about it and I didn’t call Mino to ask him anything at all.

"I was just focused on the game and I think Paul was the same, because the way he played is only possible when he’s focused on the game."